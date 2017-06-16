© IMI

IMI manufactures KTM Bikes

Motorcycle production for Austrian motorcycle company KTM AG is now in full swing at Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc. (IMI), Santa Rosa, Laguna in the Philippines.

IMI’s manufacturing facility for KTM Asia Motorcycle Manufacturing Inc. (KAMMI) was inaugurated on June 6 in the company’s complex at Laguna Technopark.



"We are rooted in nation-building and we are here for the long haul,” said Arthur Tan, group president and CEO of AC Industrials, vice chairman and CEO of IMI, during the factory opening.



“Truly, the Philippines can be a hub not only in ASEAN but also for the world, that we can provide competitively, a complete product designed, built and manufactured here in the Philippines and be competitive on a global basis,” Tan added at the press conference held during the inauguration.