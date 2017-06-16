© baloncici dreamstime.com Electronics Production | June 16, 2017
Norbit Singapore appoints Jerome Tsu as VP sales
With the establishment of the Norwegian technology group, Norbit's, Singapore office, the company aims to serve the Asia Pacific region better and more efficiently.
Singapore being a strategic location for the company, the office will also be able to expand sales and support activities throughout the region being in the same timezone and a couple hour flight time away from our clients and partners.
Jerome Tsu, comments “A long time ago, when I was first introduced to the iWBMS, I was immediately captivated by the integration of all the relevant sensors from various leaders in their respective technology, into a small form factor multibeam system. It demonstrated Norbit’s vision of designing, not just another multibeam system, but a complete solution on a platform which will pave the way for how multibeam are designed in the future. On that note, I am honored and proud to be part of the innovative and fast growing Norbit Explorers team.”
