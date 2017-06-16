© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

GE Additive and Stryker enters additive manufacturing partnership

GE Additive and Stryker have entered a partnership agreement to support Stryker’s growth in additive manufacturing. The agreement covers new additive machines, materials and services for Stryker’s global supply chain operations.

“GE and Stryker share a similar vision and both of us understand the transformative power of additive design and manufacturing,” said Vice President and General Manager of GE Additive, Mohammad Ehteshami. “We regard Stryker as one of the most experienced practitioners of metal additive, with a range of commercialised medical products. We will continue to innovate with new additive products, materials, and technologies, which will support their growth.”



Stryker has already invested in Concept Laser and Arcam machines. The company’s investment in additive manufacturing began in 2001 and, since then, Stryker has collaborated with universities in Ireland and the UK to industrialize 3D printing for the healthcare industry. Stryker recently opened a global technology development center with an additive technology manufacturing hub in Carrigtohill, County Cork, Ireland. Additive manufacturing allows Stryker to address design complexity and achieve previously unmanufacturable geometries.



"Working with GE Additive and leveraging their expertise is a very compelling proposition for Stryker,” said John Haller, Vice President of Global Supply at Stryker. “We believe this collaboration will accelerate our additive manufacturing journey and support our mission to make healthcare better."



For many years, GE has been an end user as well as innovator in the additive manufacturing space. In addition to the USD 1.4 billion investment in Concept Laser and Arcam, GE has also invested approximately USD 1.5 billion in manufacturing and additive technologies over the past 10 years.