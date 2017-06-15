© hexagon Electronics Production | June 15, 2017
Hexagon to invest millions in new smart factory in China
Swedish technology company Hexagon plans today to invest approximately EUR 90 million in a new 5',000-square-metre production facility in Hongdao, China.
The new site, which primarily will produce metrology systems for Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence (MI) division, will utilise the company's smart manufacturing technologies to produce and calibrate the systems. The facility will also house software development and customer support teams covering the wider Hexagon portfolio.
The Hongdao facility also will include office and meeting space, recreational areas for employees and a Hexagon solution centre. Construction will be managed using Hexagon’s own enterprise construction solution, HxGN SMART. Construction is slated to begin this year and completion is targeted for 2020.
“The factories of the future must be flexible, modular working environments with data-driven ecosystems that embed agility and quality into every phase of the production process,” said Hexagon President and CEO Ola Rollén. “Our new facility not only will deliver high-class products and services for our customers in China and the surrounding region, but also pioneer new technologies to support smart manufacturing.”
