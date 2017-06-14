© leonardo

Leonardo opens AW101 Norway Training Centre

Leonardo official opened its AW101 Norway Training Centre at Stavanger Sola Airport. The facility houses a new AW101 Full Flight Simulator and other advanced training devices.

The first training course at the centre, for Royal Norwegian Air Force pilots, already started prior to delivery of the first two of 16 aircraft ordered by the Norwegian Ministry of Justice and Public Security for search and rescue.



Per-Willy Amundsen, Minister of Justice & Public Security, said at the opening ceremony “I’m delighted to officially open the AW101 Norway Training Centre which enables advanced training courses to be delivered to our search and rescue aircrew here in Norway, utilising the very latest simulation and training technologies. This facility, will not only help reduce the cost of training, but most importantly will enhance safety and enable aircrew to exploit the new capabilities the AW101 helicopter and its systems will provide in service.”



Daniele Romiti, Managing Director of Leonardo Helicopters, added “This AW101 simulator represents the very latest in simulator technology and will enable us to deliver the very best quality training to Norwegian pilots. The AW101s being built for Norway are undoubtedly the most advanced and capable search and rescue helicopters in the world today and we look forward to the aircraft entering service and serving the people of Norway for many years to come.”



The AW101 Full Flight Simulator, jointly developed by Leonardo and CAE to Level D, the highest qualification for commercial flight simulators, is a CAE Series 3000 device. Located in a new annex to the Thales Flight Training Centre, the simulator is operated and managed by Leonardo Helicopters. The centre will also house a Royal Norwegian Air Force owned AW101 SAR console training device that is linked to the FFS to provide rear crew training.



In December 2013 Leonardo Helicopters signed a contract with the Norwegian Ministry of Justice and Public Security for 16 SAR configured AW101 helicopters plus support and training services for the initial 15 years.