Electronics Production | June 14, 2017
Incoming orders April 2017 – Eurozone defies the crises
Incoming orders in mechanical engineering for German companies in April fell short of the previous year’s level by 3 percent in real terms, while domestic orders dropped by 15 percent.
“The decline is not a sign of an economic slump but is largely attributable to a base effect,” explains VDMA Chief Economist Dr. Ralph Wiechers. “Thanks to several business deals involving large industrial plants, April 2016 was the strongest month of last year,” he adds.
Concerning orders from abroad, the April results painted a differentiated picture. While demand from non-euro countries saw growth of 1 percent, orders from EU partner countries increased significantly by 14 percent. “This confirms our hopes that the eurozone will prove to be one of the drivers of growth for mechanical engineering this year,” says Wiechers.
In the three-month comparison (February to April), orders declined by 1 percent in real terms compared to the previous year. Domestic orders decreased by 2 percent, while orders from abroad dropped by 1 percent. The 13 percent increase in incoming orders from the eurozone also factored in positively here.
Concerning orders from abroad, the April results painted a differentiated picture. While demand from non-euro countries saw growth of 1 percent, orders from EU partner countries increased significantly by 14 percent. “This confirms our hopes that the eurozone will prove to be one of the drivers of growth for mechanical engineering this year,” says Wiechers.
In the three-month comparison (February to April), orders declined by 1 percent in real terms compared to the previous year. Domestic orders decreased by 2 percent, while orders from abroad dropped by 1 percent. The 13 percent increase in incoming orders from the eurozone also factored in positively here.
Leonardo opens AW101 Norway Training Centre Leonardo official opened its AW101 Norway Training Centre at Stavanger Sola Airport. The...
NASA awards SLS rocket contract to Dynetics & RUAG Space The contract awarded by NASA Glenn Research Center refers to the build of the Universal Stage...
Prysmian invests in Romanian cable facility Prysmian Group, specialising on the energy and telecom cable systems industries, has...
Phoenix Contact acquires Switzerland-based NSE The Phoenix Contact Group has acquired NSE AG, headquartered in Wohlen (Switzerland) and is...
Novaled builds with Samsung SDI investment Novaled lays corner stone for the new company premises in Dresden. On the 10'200 m² site...
Balver Zinn partners with Repstronics for Mexico Cobar Solder Products, a member of the Balver Zinn Group, and LLE Soluciones...
Global chip sales increased 21% YoY in April A SIA industry forecast projects global chip sales will increase 11.5 percent in 2017 and 2.7...
Battle of the formats – And how we are all loosing out on it In this guest article, Andreas Lydersen, CTO at Elmatica, addresses some of the issues...
Scanfil Sweden gets Siplace P&P equipment Due to increasing demand from existing and new customers, Scanfil will increase its surface...
Orbit One expands in Poland After years of strong growth in Poland, Orbit One is now expanding its production area...
Plexus expands in USA and Mexico Plexus has increased capacity of the Neenah Design Center and moved into a new office space located in downtown Neenah (USA) and opened a new Engineering Solutions Design Center in Guadalajara (Mexico).
Ventec expands UK manufacturing capacity Ventec International is upgrading the fabrication capability & capacity at its United Kingdom...
Enics restructures in Sweden EMS-provider Enics Sweden starts restructuring effortsto "improve profitability and overall...
Security ‘made in Germany’ protects respirators An appalling scenario: a famous soccer player is involved in a serious traffic accident, just as...
Total chip IoT forecast scaled back IC Insights scaled back its total semiconductor sales forecast for system functions related to the...
Trump’s climate withdrawal will damage the economy The USA have announced to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord. This could delay the...
thyssenkrupp receives China's largest TWIN order thyssenkrupp has secured a contract for 41 transportation units, including 8 TWIN...
Safran invests in Safety Line Safran invests in Safety Line, a start-up specialized in big data analysis for air transport...
9.8 million jobs in Renewable Energy More than 9.8 million people worldwide were employed in the renewable energy sector in 2016.
Cobham satellite and radio comms for six CBO ships Companhia Brasileira de Offshore (CBO) has chosen Cobham SATCOM VSAT and Satellite TV (TVRO) antennas in addition to radio communication equipment for installation on six new Offshore Support Vessels (OSV).
SMS invests in Mycronic equipment SMS, a UK based Electronics Manufacturing Service Provider (EMS), recently made a...
Google sells Boston Dynamics to Softbank SoftBank Group has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire robotics pioneer Boston Dynamics from Alphabet Inc (Google's parent company).
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments