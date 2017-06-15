© prism electronics

Prism Electronics achieves ISO9001:2015 & ISO14001:2015

Cambridgeshire contract electronics manufacturer (CEM) Prism Electronics has been awarded their quality and environmental certifications to the new international standards ISO 9001:2015 and ISO14001:2015.

The company’s early transition to the standards, ahead of the September 2018 deadline, "provides a number of key benefits for both the business and, in turn, customers", a press release states.



Prism’s Managing Director David Aspinall said: “Embracing the changes within this revision of the standards demonstrates Prism Electronics commitment to quality and environmental management systems. The new approach to business risk management provides confidence to our existing and potential customers alike.”



Richard Walton, Technical Director / Quality Manager of Prism Electronics adds “The involvement of people across the organization at all levels has enabled a smooth transition of the standards and sends a clear message to all stakeholders and customers that we are taking a leading and proactive approach to quality and environmental management.”