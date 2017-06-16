© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com Electronics Production | June 16, 2017
Kraken awarded AquaPix sonar contract
Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. has been awarded a repeat contract valued at over CAD 400'000 by a European defence contractor.
Kraken will supply and integrate its AquaPix Miniature Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Sonar and Real-Time SAS Signal Processor on the customer's Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV).
Delivery is expected in Q3, 2017.
Karl Kenny, Kraken President and CEO said, "We are very pleased with this repeat contract award from a long-standing customer. AquaPix® is an industry leading sonar system providing military grade technology that enables superior 3D seabed imaging, faster data processing and a lower cost than competing sonars. With the increasing international focus on AUV technology, Kraken is well-positioned in this high-priority, high-potential growth area."
