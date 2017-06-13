© sia Analysis | June 13, 2017
Global chip sales increased 21% YoY in April
A SIA industry forecast projects global chip sales will increase 11.5 percent in 2017 and 2.7 percent in 2018, followed by roughly flat sales in 2019.
Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 31.3 billion for the month of April 2017, an increase of 20.9 percent from the April 2016 total of USD 25.9 billion and 1.3 percent more than last month’s total of USD 30.9 billion. April marked the global market’s largest year-to-year growth since September 2010. Additionally, a new WSTS industry forecast projects annual global market growth of 11.5 percent in 2017 and 2.7 percent in 2018, followed by a slight decrease of 0.2 percent in 2019.
“The global semiconductor market has grown at an impressive rate through the beginning of 2017, culminating with April’s year-to-year growth of 21 percent, the global market’s largest increase in nearly seven years,” said John Neuffer, president and CEO, Semiconductor Industry Association. “Although driven in part by tremendous growth in the memory market, sales of non-memory products also grew by double digits in April, and all major regional markets posted substantial year-to-year gains. The global market is projected to experience significant annual growth this year, with slower growth expected next year and roughly flat sales in 2019.”
Regionally, year-to-year sales increased in China (30.0 percent), the Americas (26.9 percent), Asia Pacific/All Other (14.1 percent), Europe (12.7 percent), and Japan (12.0 percent). Compared with last month, sales were up slightly across all regions: Asia Pacific/All Other (2.0 percent), the Americas (1.8 percent), Japan (1.4 percent), China (0.7 percent), and Europe (0.5 percent).
“The global semiconductor market has grown at an impressive rate through the beginning of 2017, culminating with April’s year-to-year growth of 21 percent, the global market’s largest increase in nearly seven years,” said John Neuffer, president and CEO, Semiconductor Industry Association. “Although driven in part by tremendous growth in the memory market, sales of non-memory products also grew by double digits in April, and all major regional markets posted substantial year-to-year gains. The global market is projected to experience significant annual growth this year, with slower growth expected next year and roughly flat sales in 2019.”
Regionally, year-to-year sales increased in China (30.0 percent), the Americas (26.9 percent), Asia Pacific/All Other (14.1 percent), Europe (12.7 percent), and Japan (12.0 percent). Compared with last month, sales were up slightly across all regions: Asia Pacific/All Other (2.0 percent), the Americas (1.8 percent), Japan (1.4 percent), China (0.7 percent), and Europe (0.5 percent).
Global chip sales increased 21% YoY in April A SIA industry forecast projects global chip sales will increase 11.5 percent in 2017 and 2.7...
Battle of the formats – And how we are all loosing out on it In this guest article, Andreas Lydersen, CTO at Elmatica, addresses some of the issues...
Scanfil Sweden gets Siplace P&P equipment Due to increasing demand from existing and new customers, Scanfil will increase its surface...
Orbit One expands in Poland After years of strong growth in Poland, Orbit One is now expanding its production area...
Plexus expands in USA and Mexico Plexus has increased capacity of the Neenah Design Center and moved into a new office space located in downtown Neenah (USA) and opened a new Engineering Solutions Design Center in Guadalajara (Mexico).
Ventec expands UK manufacturing capacity Ventec International is upgrading the fabrication capability & capacity at its United Kingdom...
Enics restructures in Sweden EMS-provider Enics Sweden starts restructuring effortsto "improve profitability and overall...
Security ‘made in Germany’ protects respirators An appalling scenario: a famous soccer player is involved in a serious traffic accident, just as...
Total chip IoT forecast scaled back IC Insights scaled back its total semiconductor sales forecast for system functions related to the...
Trump’s climate withdrawal will damage the economy The USA have announced to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord. This could delay the...
thyssenkrupp receives China's largest TWIN order thyssenkrupp has secured a contract for 41 transportation units, including 8 TWIN...
Safran invests in Safety Line Safran invests in Safety Line, a start-up specialized in big data analysis for air transport...
9.8 million jobs in Renewable Energy More than 9.8 million people worldwide were employed in the renewable energy sector in 2016.
Cobham satellite and radio comms for six CBO ships Companhia Brasileira de Offshore (CBO) has chosen Cobham SATCOM VSAT and Satellite TV (TVRO) antennas in addition to radio communication equipment for installation on six new Offshore Support Vessels (OSV).
SMS invests in Mycronic equipment SMS, a UK based Electronics Manufacturing Service Provider (EMS), recently made a...
Google sells Boston Dynamics to Softbank SoftBank Group has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire robotics pioneer Boston Dynamics from Alphabet Inc (Google's parent company).
Harman entertainment and a brand-new bike Samsung Electronics' subsidiary Harman will equip Yamaha's new “Star Venture” trans-continental...
Automotive is 2nd largest application market for power transistors TrendForce’s latest research on the automotive electronics market finds that government...
Yaskawa invests in Sweden Japanese robotics company Yaskawa is expanding its manufacturing base in Torsås...
Finmasi Group adds PCB manufacturing equipment Cistelaier Spa and Techci Rhône-Alpes SA have added new Pluritec machines: Inspecta...
U.S. Air Force selects Northrop Grumman for upgrade The U.S. Air Force selected Northrop Grumman Corporation’s APG-83 Scalable...
Burton Industries adds YESTECH 3D Ultra AOI Nordson YESTECH, a subsidiary of Nordson Corp., recently installed two FX-940 ULTRA 3D...
Electrolube India awarded ISO 9001-2015 certificate Global electro-chemicals manufacturer, Electrolube, part of the H K Wentworth Group...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments