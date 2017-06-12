© Elmatica PCB | June 13, 2017
Battle of the formats – And how we are all loosing out on it
In this guest article, Andreas Lydersen, CTO at Elmatica, addresses some of the issues that might arise when designing and producing a PCB – languages and formats.
We humans are an interesting species. With time, we have developed several interfaces for communication, such as speech and writing. They are all based on languages – a common understanding of what is relayed through the interfaces. Linguists have traditionally divided language into the following five areas for purpose of study and analysis:
In computer languages, the last four areas are what would be called the syntax. Where spoken languages are constantly moving and changing, computers are not as good as humans in understanding deviations, so the syntax needs to be set and agreed upon by everyone who uses it.
Let’s fast forward into when we needed to transmit data on the build of a printed circuit board. We already had an interface – the computer file. Now we needed a language. Brilliant people solved this, they created formats such as the Gerber format, which addressed all of the parts the linguists pointed out where needed. Voilá – we were able to transmit digital descriptions of printed circuit boards. The businesses took full advantage of this revolutionary method, and nobody would dream of transmitting these kind of descriptions in any other way than digitally today. As time went by, several formats appeared, and specialised interpreters with them. A whole eco system of formats now addresses the needs we have. Everything should be in perfect order – we have both the interface and the languages. But still it is not. In fact the business is spending vast amounts of money on understanding what is transmitted through the interfaces.
What went wrong?
Several things:
No common “lexicon”. As technology progressed, the need for the continuous development of word and descriptions falls behind and people starts communicating outside of both the language and the interface. Dialects appears. The need for a human brain to interpret what is meant follows.
The formats does not reflect the modus operandi. Formats are based on the need to communicate a printed circuit design from one party to one or more others. It does not take into account the fact that communication will go both ways. Questions will arise. Standards must be communicated. Defaults must be set. Company policies developed and maintained that directly influences the printed circuit boards. And most importantly – a printed circuit board is not the result of a design alone – it is a result of the combination of several layers of information from all these sources.
Ownership. When formats are owned by someone, they do not invite the trust and feeling of a common goal needed to maintain it.
Compliance. Our current globalised market is full of rules and regulations that directly inflicts upon the creation of a printed circuit board. As long as this is not possible to communicate together with the language, new channels will arise.
Why extending or creating a new format is not the way to go
As long as the design of a printed circuit board itself only represents a minor part of all that needs to be communicated, it does not make sense to build everything into the format. The designer neither should or can input all needed information for the production. All parts of a supply chain holds bits and pieces of the total amount of information needed. The design, the fabrication data, the capabilities of all parties in the chain, the standards and defaults to follow, the “do’s and dont’s” that overrules the input. The compliance data – they all need to be communicated over the same interface and in the same language.
Security is a major issue. As long as we keep building everything into the original file, all parts of the supply chain needs to possess all the data, not just the parts needed for giving a price or checking capabilities.
To give way to new technologies. The landscape is changing – 3D printing is a good example. Actual printed circuits will need to know most of the same data as described above, but can not utilise the current formats.
Too many formats! Nobody is served right by the current battle.
Let’s address this together. Elmatica is currently initiating and funding an open source alternative – circuitdata.org – built specifically to address all of the current problems.
To read more visit Elmatica.
- Lexicon (vocabulary)
- Morphology (word structure)
- Phonology (sound system)
- Syntax (grammar)
- Discourse (ways to connect sentences and organise information)
In computer languages, the last four areas are what would be called the syntax. Where spoken languages are constantly moving and changing, computers are not as good as humans in understanding deviations, so the syntax needs to be set and agreed upon by everyone who uses it.
Let’s fast forward into when we needed to transmit data on the build of a printed circuit board. We already had an interface – the computer file. Now we needed a language. Brilliant people solved this, they created formats such as the Gerber format, which addressed all of the parts the linguists pointed out where needed. Voilá – we were able to transmit digital descriptions of printed circuit boards. The businesses took full advantage of this revolutionary method, and nobody would dream of transmitting these kind of descriptions in any other way than digitally today. As time went by, several formats appeared, and specialised interpreters with them. A whole eco system of formats now addresses the needs we have. Everything should be in perfect order – we have both the interface and the languages. But still it is not. In fact the business is spending vast amounts of money on understanding what is transmitted through the interfaces.
What went wrong?
Several things:
No common “lexicon”. As technology progressed, the need for the continuous development of word and descriptions falls behind and people starts communicating outside of both the language and the interface. Dialects appears. The need for a human brain to interpret what is meant follows.
The formats does not reflect the modus operandi. Formats are based on the need to communicate a printed circuit design from one party to one or more others. It does not take into account the fact that communication will go both ways. Questions will arise. Standards must be communicated. Defaults must be set. Company policies developed and maintained that directly influences the printed circuit boards. And most importantly – a printed circuit board is not the result of a design alone – it is a result of the combination of several layers of information from all these sources.
Ownership. When formats are owned by someone, they do not invite the trust and feeling of a common goal needed to maintain it.
Compliance. Our current globalised market is full of rules and regulations that directly inflicts upon the creation of a printed circuit board. As long as this is not possible to communicate together with the language, new channels will arise.
Why extending or creating a new format is not the way to go
As long as the design of a printed circuit board itself only represents a minor part of all that needs to be communicated, it does not make sense to build everything into the format. The designer neither should or can input all needed information for the production. All parts of a supply chain holds bits and pieces of the total amount of information needed. The design, the fabrication data, the capabilities of all parties in the chain, the standards and defaults to follow, the “do’s and dont’s” that overrules the input. The compliance data – they all need to be communicated over the same interface and in the same language.
Security is a major issue. As long as we keep building everything into the original file, all parts of the supply chain needs to possess all the data, not just the parts needed for giving a price or checking capabilities.
To give way to new technologies. The landscape is changing – 3D printing is a good example. Actual printed circuits will need to know most of the same data as described above, but can not utilise the current formats.
Too many formats! Nobody is served right by the current battle.
Let’s address this together. Elmatica is currently initiating and funding an open source alternative – circuitdata.org – built specifically to address all of the current problems.
To read more visit Elmatica.
Global chip sales increased 21% YoY in April A SIA industry forecast projects global chip sales will increase 11.5 percent in 2017 and 2.7...
Battle of the formats – And how we are all loosing out on it In this guest article, Andreas Lydersen, CTO at Elmatica, addresses some of the issues...
Scanfil Sweden gets Siplace P&P equipment Due to increasing demand from existing and new customers, Scanfil will increase its surface...
Orbit One expands in Poland After years of strong growth in Poland, Orbit One is now expanding its production area...
Plexus expands in USA and Mexico Plexus has increased capacity of the Neenah Design Center and moved into a new office space located in downtown Neenah (USA) and opened a new Engineering Solutions Design Center in Guadalajara (Mexico).
Ventec expands UK manufacturing capacity Ventec International is upgrading the fabrication capability & capacity at its United Kingdom...
Enics restructures in Sweden EMS-provider Enics Sweden starts restructuring effortsto "improve profitability and overall...
Security ‘made in Germany’ protects respirators An appalling scenario: a famous soccer player is involved in a serious traffic accident, just as...
Total chip IoT forecast scaled back IC Insights scaled back its total semiconductor sales forecast for system functions related to the...
Trump’s climate withdrawal will damage the economy The USA have announced to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord. This could delay the...
thyssenkrupp receives China's largest TWIN order thyssenkrupp has secured a contract for 41 transportation units, including 8 TWIN...
Safran invests in Safety Line Safran invests in Safety Line, a start-up specialized in big data analysis for air transport...
9.8 million jobs in Renewable Energy More than 9.8 million people worldwide were employed in the renewable energy sector in 2016.
Cobham satellite and radio comms for six CBO ships Companhia Brasileira de Offshore (CBO) has chosen Cobham SATCOM VSAT and Satellite TV (TVRO) antennas in addition to radio communication equipment for installation on six new Offshore Support Vessels (OSV).
SMS invests in Mycronic equipment SMS, a UK based Electronics Manufacturing Service Provider (EMS), recently made a...
Google sells Boston Dynamics to Softbank SoftBank Group has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire robotics pioneer Boston Dynamics from Alphabet Inc (Google's parent company).
Harman entertainment and a brand-new bike Samsung Electronics' subsidiary Harman will equip Yamaha's new “Star Venture” trans-continental...
Automotive is 2nd largest application market for power transistors TrendForce’s latest research on the automotive electronics market finds that government...
Yaskawa invests in Sweden Japanese robotics company Yaskawa is expanding its manufacturing base in Torsås...
Finmasi Group adds PCB manufacturing equipment Cistelaier Spa and Techci Rhône-Alpes SA have added new Pluritec machines: Inspecta...
U.S. Air Force selects Northrop Grumman for upgrade The U.S. Air Force selected Northrop Grumman Corporation’s APG-83 Scalable...
Burton Industries adds YESTECH 3D Ultra AOI Nordson YESTECH, a subsidiary of Nordson Corp., recently installed two FX-940 ULTRA 3D...
Electrolube India awarded ISO 9001-2015 certificate Global electro-chemicals manufacturer, Electrolube, part of the H K Wentworth Group...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments