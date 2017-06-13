© plexus

Plexus expands in USA and Mexico

Plexus has increased capacity of the Neenah Design Center and moved into a new office space located in downtown Neenah (USA) and opened a new Engineering Solutions Design Center in Guadalajara (Mexico).

Mike Running, Senior Vice President of Global Engineering Solutions, commented, “Plexus has built a reputation for providing exceptional product development expertise in demanding regulatory environments. We partner with our customers to get their products to market quickly by engaging from the initial stages of ideation all the way through manufacturing and servicing of the end product. Our engineering group currently employs over 500 highly skilled engineers globally, and the expansion of our Neenah Design Center along with the addition of a new design center in Guadalajara enhances our ability to meet growing customer demand.”



With the addition of the Guadalajara Design Center, Plexus now has eight engineering Design Centers located across the globe.