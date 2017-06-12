© ventec PCB | June 13, 2017
Ventec expands UK manufacturing capacity
Ventec International is upgrading the fabrication capability & capacity at its United Kingdom facility with an investment into new equipment for copper foil cutting in a Class 10,000 (ISO 7) clean-room environment.
To capture growth opportunities in the high-end, high-performance markets, which are driven by particular demand from high reliability automotive, military and aerospace applications, Ventec is investing in additional equipment to increase capacity to deliver medium volume copper foil cutting capability in its Class 10,000 (ISO 7) clean-room facility in Leamington Spa. The new facility is planned to be operational during July 2017.
Mark Goodwin, COO Europe & USA commented: "Ventec’s phased and strategic investment plan across our global network of service centers is continuing throughout 2017, enabling us to offer our customers one single quick-turn access point to an extraordinary portfolio of laminates & prepregs and complementary consumable products & services. All Ventec’s facilities are designed to meet the strictest clean room standards, and the UK is no exception."
