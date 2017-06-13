© infineon Electronics Production | June 13, 2017
Security ‘made in Germany’ protects respirators
An appalling scenario: a famous soccer player is involved in a serious traffic accident, just as his team is fighting to avoid relegation...
This is a product release announcement by Infineon Technologies. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
... While the player’s accident is not yet publicly known, the IT systems of the hospital are attacked. Looking for sensitive data, the perpetrators come across the name and records of the soccer player. Nobody yet knows that a substitute for the player will be necessary or that the team’s position is at risk. Ticket sales and sport bets continue as normal for the unsuspecting public…
Electronic devices in emergency medicine are extremely powerful, but often insufficiently secured against unauthorized digital access. At the Digital Summit of the German Federal Government on 12 and 13 June 2017, three German companies will for the first time present a technical solution to secure medical devices against unauthorized access to their data.
Immediate emergency measures are often required at the scene of an accident. Respirators may be necessary as an initial intervention. These devices often remain with the patient—from the place of the accident through transport to the intensive care unit. Data is generated and required along the entire rescue chain, in order to provide the involved parties with necessary information as quickly as possible. Unauthorized access to that data can be prevented by mutual identification of the connected medical devices and computers, called machine-to-machine authentication. In addition, supply data can be encrypted before they are sent via mobile or stationary networks.
At the Digital Summit, visitors can see a mobile respirator from Fritz Stephan GmbH, protected by technology made in Germany by Wibu-Systems and Infineon Technologies AG. The integrated hardware anchor is certified by the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI). The respirator not only shows how critical medical devices can be effectively secured, but also how critical equipment can be retrofitted with hardware-based security to effectively secure personal data and medical records.
The device has recently been introduced to market, with security technology developed, tested, and produced in Germany. This is an important milestone towards digital sovereignty in medical care. In July 2016, the European Commission classified the health sector as a critical infrastructure requiring particular security measures against increasing cyber-attacks.
Electronic devices in emergency medicine are extremely powerful, but often insufficiently secured against unauthorized digital access. At the Digital Summit of the German Federal Government on 12 and 13 June 2017, three German companies will for the first time present a technical solution to secure medical devices against unauthorized access to their data.
Immediate emergency measures are often required at the scene of an accident. Respirators may be necessary as an initial intervention. These devices often remain with the patient—from the place of the accident through transport to the intensive care unit. Data is generated and required along the entire rescue chain, in order to provide the involved parties with necessary information as quickly as possible. Unauthorized access to that data can be prevented by mutual identification of the connected medical devices and computers, called machine-to-machine authentication. In addition, supply data can be encrypted before they are sent via mobile or stationary networks.
At the Digital Summit, visitors can see a mobile respirator from Fritz Stephan GmbH, protected by technology made in Germany by Wibu-Systems and Infineon Technologies AG. The integrated hardware anchor is certified by the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI). The respirator not only shows how critical medical devices can be effectively secured, but also how critical equipment can be retrofitted with hardware-based security to effectively secure personal data and medical records.
The device has recently been introduced to market, with security technology developed, tested, and produced in Germany. This is an important milestone towards digital sovereignty in medical care. In July 2016, the European Commission classified the health sector as a critical infrastructure requiring particular security measures against increasing cyber-attacks.
Enics restructures in Sweden EMS-provider Enics Sweden starts restructuring effortsto "improve profitability and overall...
Security ‘made in Germany’ protects respirators An appalling scenario: a famous soccer player is involved in a serious traffic accident, just as...
Total chip IoT forecast scaled back IC Insights scaled back its total semiconductor sales forecast for system functions related to the...
Trump’s climate withdrawal will damage the economy The USA have announced to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord. This could delay the...
thyssenkrupp receives China's largest TWIN order thyssenkrupp has secured a contract for 41 transportation units, including 8 TWIN...
Safran invests in Safety Line Safran invests in Safety Line, a start-up specialized in big data analysis for air transport...
9.8 million jobs in Renewable Energy More than 9.8 million people worldwide were employed in the renewable energy sector in 2016.
Cobham satellite and radio comms for six CBO ships Companhia Brasileira de Offshore (CBO) has chosen Cobham SATCOM VSAT and Satellite TV (TVRO) antennas in addition to radio communication equipment for installation on six new Offshore Support Vessels (OSV).
SMS invests in Mycronic equipment SMS, a UK based Electronics Manufacturing Service Provider (EMS), recently made a...
Google sells Boston Dynamics to Softbank SoftBank Group has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire robotics pioneer Boston Dynamics from Alphabet Inc (Google's parent company).
Harman entertainment and a brand-new bike Samsung Electronics' subsidiary Harman will equip Yamaha's new “Star Venture” trans-continental...
Automotive is 2nd largest application market for power transistors TrendForce’s latest research on the automotive electronics market finds that government...
Yaskawa invests in Sweden Japanese robotics company Yaskawa is expanding its manufacturing base in Torsås...
Finmasi Group adds PCB manufacturing equipment Cistelaier Spa and Techci Rhône-Alpes SA have added new Pluritec machines: Inspecta...
U.S. Air Force selects Northrop Grumman for upgrade The U.S. Air Force selected Northrop Grumman Corporation’s APG-83 Scalable...
Burton Industries adds YESTECH 3D Ultra AOI Nordson YESTECH, a subsidiary of Nordson Corp., recently installed two FX-940 ULTRA 3D...
Electrolube India awarded ISO 9001-2015 certificate Global electro-chemicals manufacturer, Electrolube, part of the H K Wentworth Group...
Component distribution off to a positive start The German component distribution market (according to FBDi e.V.) grew 6.3 percent in...
Toshiba Materials and Kyocera collaborate on Nitride Ceramic components Toshiba Materials and Kyocera have agreed to start full-scale collaboration on development...
Exception EMS and a 20% order book increase Exception EMS, a Fabrinet company, has seen a 20 per cent order book increase in the last 9...
Optomec secures NextFlex contract award Optomec, jointly with development partners Lockheed Martin, Binghamton University...
Jabil expands facility footprint in Vietnam Jabil Circuit held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new facility at the Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.
Contingency plans needed for purchasing managers Shortages in components, materials, labor and infrastructure (electricity, water)...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments