© Foto RaBe / pixabay Analysis | June 12, 2017
Trump’s climate withdrawal will damage the economy
The USA have announced to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord. This could delay the further development of a state-of-the-art and environmentally friendly industry, says industry association VDMA.
US President Donald Trump has announced that the US will withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord. VDMA Chief Executive Thilo Brodtmann comments:
“Trump’s climate withdrawal will damage the economy. By withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord, US President Donald Trump is putting his campaign promises ahead of the long-term interests of the world community. This is irresponsible, not only toward the environment, but also toward the global economy. The reduction of greenhouse gas emissions can take place in parallel with economic growth if companies can confidently plan investment in efficient technologies. President Trump calls this prospect into question, and is thus delaying the further development of a state-of-the-art and environmentally friendly industry.
“Europe and its partners, including key states and companies in the US, now need to hold their ground. The EU must boldly adhere to the Climate Accord, without being diverted from its line by this retrograde step, which comes six months after the Accord was ratified. Europe will benefit from the Accord on a lasting basis if it can extend its position as a driver of innovation in climate-friendly technologies.”
