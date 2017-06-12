© thyssenkrupp Electronics Production | June 12, 2017
thyssenkrupp receives China's largest TWIN order
thyssenkrupp has secured a contract for 41 transportation units, including 8 TWIN elevators, for the Sunshine Insurance Group’s new headquarters in Beijing, China. This is the largest TWIN order the company has received in China.
Sunshine Insurance is building its 243-meter-high headquarters in Beijing. Space efficiency was the client’s key concern, thyssenkrupp’s TWIN solution, capable of space savings up to 30 percent, offered the required space efficiency along with the benefit of separate elevator cars.
In 2017 thyssenkrupp will begin the installation of 8 TWIN elevators, 17 conventional elevators and 16 escalators within the 49-storey building containing an area of 132'471 square meters. In addition to the TWIN, thyssenkrupp is also delivering several other new solutions to improve links with public transportation systems.
Regarding the towers’ contribution to urban mobility, thyssenkrupp Elevator CEO Andreas Schierenbeck noted, “As thyssenkrupp redefines technology in the elevator industry, the towers will speed up the integration process in getting these game-changing solutions to market. Our innovations – from MULTI and ACCEL to MAX, the industry’s first predictive maintenance solution – are proof that our industry can make tangible contributions to making buildings and cities of the future better and more efficient than ever before.”
