Cobham satellite and radio comms for six CBO ships
Companhia Brasileira de Offshore (CBO) has chosen Cobham SATCOM VSAT and Satellite TV (TVRO) antennas in addition to radio communication equipment for installation on six new Offshore Support Vessels (OSV).
CBO's new OSVs have been commissioned to fulfil development contracts offshore Brazil and will be entering service during 2017 and 2018. The Cobham SATCOM equipment has been installed and is already supporting operations on the first of the new OSVs, with installation aboard the second vessel scheduled this month. Installation on the remaining four vessels, which are still in production at Oceana Shipyard in Itajaí, located in the state of Santa Catarina - Brazil, is due to take place throughout 2017.
"We are proud to work closely with CBO to deliver on its communication requirements for its existing and new vessels," said João Lima, Director, Inovsat. "CBO has first-hand experience of the quality and reliability of both SAILOR and Sea Tel equipment on most of its fleet, so can expect the same operational benefits when all six vessels enter operation in support of its clients' offshore developments."
