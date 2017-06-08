Automotive is 2nd largest application market for power transistors

© trendforce

TrendForce’s latest research on the automotive electronics market finds that government policies worldwide to reduce carbon emissions have faciliated faster adoption of ICT-based solutions within the automotive industry.

Demand for analog ICs and power transistors is expanding as xEV batteries grow in capacity and deliver electricity in higher voltages

IDMs from Europe, Japan and the U.S. may pass on a portion of their automotive electronics orders to Taiwanse foundries

China’s IC companies are laying the groundwork for a vertically integrated supply chain that can provide automotive products