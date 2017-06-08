© Pluritec

Finmasi Group adds PCB manufacturing equipment

Cistelaier Spa and Techci Rhône-Alpes SA have added new Pluritec machines: Inspecta Combo HPL X-Ray drilling system, Multistation EVO S drilling system and C2 routing machine.

Cistelaier SpA, based in Modena (Italy) and Techci Rhône-Alpes SA, based in Saint-Genix-sur-Guiers (France) are the two PCB manufacturing companies of the PCB Division of the Italian Finmasi Group, based in Modena.



These two companies made new investments with the aim to improve their performance in terms of technology and capacity. Both installed a new Pluritec Inspecta Combo HPL. Cistelaier SpA then invested in a new Multistation EVO S drilling machine, while Techci installed a new C2 routing machine.



Mr Claudio Guerzoni, General Manager of Cistelaier, commented on the new machines: “These investments at state of the art of technology are perfectly coherent with the Mission of the PCB Division to continue to develop capabilities and know-how to guarantee a complete offer for any kind of PCB - high-tech products and specialties included – also with fast turnarounds service.”