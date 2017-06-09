© Yamaha

Harman entertainment and a brand-new bike

Samsung Electronics' subsidiary Harman will equip Yamaha's new “Star Venture” trans-continental touring motorcycle with infotainment and navigation technologies.

“Working with Yamaha to create an unmatched riding experience for motorcycle enthusiasts that also keeps consumers safe with leading navigation technologies has allowed us to provide an ideal infotainment system for trans-continental exploration,” said Phil Eyler, executive vice president and president, Connected Car, Harman. “We are looking forward to continuing our work with Yamaha and creating cutting-edge technologies that create the ultimate driving experience.”



The infotainment system, developed by Harman, mounts a high resolution seven-inch touch screen display into the cockpit. The system can be operated by switches on the motorcycle’s handles, as well as by voice command when using headphones. The vehicle systems are also integrated into Harman’s infotainment system, which runs data such as trip computer functions and tire pressure onto the cockpit display.