© handmadepictures dreamstime.com (illustration purpose only)

Burton Industries adds YESTECH 3D Ultra AOI

Nordson YESTECH, a subsidiary of Nordson Corp., recently installed two FX-940 ULTRA 3D AOI systems at Burton Industries, Inc.’s manufacturing facility in Ironwood, Michigan.

“The new FX-940 machines will allow for greater efficiency which means lower cost for our customers while keeping pace with today’s emerging technologies,” said Burton Industries Director of Business Development, Gary Burnett, Jr.



The FX-940 ULTRA utilizes advanced 3D imaging technology to provide true volumetric height information for the accurate inspection of component bodies, lead banks and solder joints. The system utilizes multi-fringe digital projection, a high resolution single top-down viewing camera, along with four side-viewing cameras, a press release continues.