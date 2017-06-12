© alphaspirit dreamstime.com Electronics Production | June 12, 2017
Safran invests in Safety Line
Safran invests in Safety Line, a start-up specialized in big data analysis for air transport, developing software solutions to meet the major challenges of the air transport sector in the fields of safety, fuel economy and environment.
Safety Line was founded in 2010 by Pierre Jouniaux, a former pilot and principal investigator at the French Bureau d'Enquêtes et d'Analyses (BEA, French aviation investigation and analysis agency). The company now employs 18 people and offers a range of solutions, such as OptiClimb (customized fuel optimization before each flight) and Airside Watch (improvement of airport operations using radar data).
Safran Corporate Ventures has contributed to a EUR 3 million fund-raising operation alongside ADP and Bpifrance. These funds will enable Safety Line to accelerate its commercial and international development and to recruit the teams needed to meet the requirements of all the contracts currently being signed. Hélène de Cointet, Co-Head of Safran Corporate Ventures, will join Safety Line's Strategic Committee, established as part of this operation.
"Safety Line has been our partner since 2016 and we have developed a joint offer combining Safran's SFCO2 service and Safety Line's OptiClimb solution," explains François Planaud, Executive Vice President of Safran Aircraft Engines Services and Repairs Division. "This new joint service offer draws on the respective expertise of Safran and Safety Line. It enables airline companies to reduce their fuel consumption and thereby lower their costs, while contributing to the sustainable growth of air traffic and protecting the environment!"
"By acquiring this stake in Safety Line, Safran will be able to extend its collaboration with the company and accelerate the development of innovative data-analysis solutions for our customers." says Eric Dalbiès, Executive Vice President for Strategy and M&A at Safran.
