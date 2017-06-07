© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com Electronics Production | June 07, 2017
Toshiba Materials and Kyocera collaborate on Nitride Ceramic components
Toshiba Materials and Kyocera have agreed to start full-scale collaboration on development and production of nitride ceramic components.
Used as heat-dissipating and insulating parts in power semiconductors, demand is increasing for nitride ceramic components possessing thermal conductivity and mechanical properties as energy-saving requirements heighten in the automotive and railway industries. It is also expected that adoption of nitride ceramics will expand in semiconductor production equipment (SPE) as they enable precise temperature control at higher temperatures in the production process.
The two companies decided to work together in order to blend the material technologies on nitride ceramics possessed by Toshiba Materials with the special ceramic processing technologies possessed by Kyocera.
The two companies have been working on joint development of power semiconductors and components for SPE since 2014. Having obtained good results from trial products developed out of the joint project, the companies have decided to launch full-scale collaboration.
