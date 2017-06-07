© UL

Ventec gets extension on UL-Certification

Ventec's UL-certification has been extended for the IMS-range of products to cover the addition of alternative copper-base options.

UL's investigation of Ventec's VT-B series IMS products (VT-4B, VT-4B PP, VT-4B RCC, VT-4B 3S) has been completed and the products were determined to comply with the applicable requirements for the addition of an alternative copper base for the existing metal base laminate grade. The extension of UL-approval for products using copper heat-sink substrates as an alternative to aluminum, expands Ventec's IMS offering for high-end, high-performance applications, in particular for automotive customers.



Mark Goodwin, COO Europe & USA, commented: "We're working closely with the engineering teams at suppliers of LED lighting, e-motors and DC power converters to the automotive business who require thinner dielectrics and higher thermal conductivity. The benefit of copper over aluminum is that it has significantly better thermal conductivity than aluminum, which in certain applications can more than compensate for weight and cost disadvantages and give better performance as an overall package."