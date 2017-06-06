© esa / ohb systems ag Electronics Production | June 06, 2017
SmallGEO handed over to customer HISPASAT
Launched at the beginning of the year, the H36W-1 telecommunications satellite supplied by OHB System AG has been handed over to Spanish satellite operator HispaSat following the completion of an In Orbit Test period of more than 80 days.
“With the successful hand-over of the SmallGEO satellite H36W-1, OHB has achieved an important strategic goal which is of crucial importance for our company’s future development. At the same time, part of the national space strategy is being implemented with the return to system capability,” explained Marco Fuchs, the Chief Executive Officer of OHB System AG, at the hand-over of the satellite to HISPASAT. H36W-1 is the first satellite based on the SmallGEO platform developed by OHB.
It was completed in the form of a private-public partnership comprising the European Space Agency (ESA), OHB and the HISPASAT. “I would like to thank the German Aerospace Center (DLR), the German Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology (BMWi) and the European Space Agency (ESA) as well as our customer HISPASAT for the good and collaborative joint activities. Whenever such a new product is developed, a high degree of reciprocal trust is required and this also applies to the teams. It is only with great personal dedication that we were jointly able to turn this vision into reality.”
H36W-1 has already been integrated in the HISPASAT satellite fleet. From its geostationary position, which forms the basis of the satellite’s name, namely above 36 degrees longitude west, it will be providing Spain, Portugal, the Canary Islands and South America with flexible broadband services over a period of a good 15 years.
OHB System AG acted as the industrial prime contractor for H36W-1, utilizing the expertise of three of its affiliates: OHB Sweden supplied subsystems for the electrical satellite propulsion system as well as the pitch and orbit control system. Luxspace provided the telemetrics and telecommand subsystems and was also involved in validating them at the satellite level. It also contributed to the development of the satellite simulator. OHB Italia supplied the payload control unit and was also involved in the development of the thermal control subsystem.
German manufacturing input for H36W-1 was also high. OHB used the services of Tesat-Spacecom GmbH from Backnang as the principal contractor for the telecommunications payload, while Jena Optronik GmbH supplied the star sensors. Numerous other small and mid-size companies were also involved in the project.
It was completed in the form of a private-public partnership comprising the European Space Agency (ESA), OHB and the HISPASAT. “I would like to thank the German Aerospace Center (DLR), the German Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology (BMWi) and the European Space Agency (ESA) as well as our customer HISPASAT for the good and collaborative joint activities. Whenever such a new product is developed, a high degree of reciprocal trust is required and this also applies to the teams. It is only with great personal dedication that we were jointly able to turn this vision into reality.”
H36W-1 has already been integrated in the HISPASAT satellite fleet. From its geostationary position, which forms the basis of the satellite’s name, namely above 36 degrees longitude west, it will be providing Spain, Portugal, the Canary Islands and South America with flexible broadband services over a period of a good 15 years.
OHB System AG acted as the industrial prime contractor for H36W-1, utilizing the expertise of three of its affiliates: OHB Sweden supplied subsystems for the electrical satellite propulsion system as well as the pitch and orbit control system. Luxspace provided the telemetrics and telecommand subsystems and was also involved in validating them at the satellite level. It also contributed to the development of the satellite simulator. OHB Italia supplied the payload control unit and was also involved in the development of the thermal control subsystem.
German manufacturing input for H36W-1 was also high. OHB used the services of Tesat-Spacecom GmbH from Backnang as the principal contractor for the telecommunications payload, while Jena Optronik GmbH supplied the star sensors. Numerous other small and mid-size companies were also involved in the project.
High cost of cobalt pushes prices for lithium batteries Compared against the average of the January to March period, prices of lithium batteries for IT devices have already risen by more than 15 percent.
SmallGEO handed over to customer HISPASAT Launched at the beginning of the year, the H36W-1 telecommunications satellite...
Meyer Burger and two Asian contracts Meyer Burger has received orders from two Asian PV manufacturers for the delivery...
NanoAvionics receives EUR 3.2 million investment NanoAvionics, a nano-spacecraft equipment manufacturer from Lithuania received a EUR 3.2 million investment.
Koh Young Europe receives equipment order Koh Young Technology wins a EUR 800'000+ order from StarLine for its 3D inspection...
European chip sales up 12.7% year-on-year In April 2017, sales of semiconductor in Europe amounted to USD 2.978 billion...
CFO Karl Asamer leaves AT&S at his own request Karl Asamer, CFO of AT&S since 2014, resigned his Management Board mandate early for personal...
Clavister receives order from Nokia Clavister has received an order for its virtual security solution as part of a larger Nokia network...
v-ps now part of Elco-Group V-ps - Vermeulen Print Service - has been acquired by Italian PCB-manufacturer Elco-Group.
New 50:50 Volkswagen JV for electric cars The Volkswagen Group is expanding its successful engagement in the People’s...
NAND Flash revenue dipped only 0.4% sequentially The NAND Flash market remained in undersupply in the first quarter of 2017 as it had been in the preceding quarter.
Airbus and China snuggle up on aviation and aerospace Airbus and China have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on aviation and aerospace.
North American PCB order growth pushes up Although sales continued below last year’s levels, orders were up and the PCB book-to-bill ratio...
RUAG Space opens US-american facility RUAG Space opened a new manufacturing facility in Decatur (Alabama). .
NEVS starts City Mobility Pilot with 9-3 series in Tianjin Swedish-based mobility company NEVS launches a city mobility pilot program with...
Top suppliers for Automotive Infotainment systems 2016 In 2016, the OEM Infotainment market size was estimated at USD 24.2 billion, with shipments of about 32.1 million units and the average unit price being USD 754.
HT-SAAE's opens PV factory in Turkey Shanghai Aerospace Automobile Electromechanical Co., Ltd (HT-SAAE) has stepped up...
Nokia supplies microwave packet radio technology to US authorities Nokia has been selected by the NASPO ValuePoint (NVP) as a supplier of packet microwave...
EV Group expands capacity in Austria EV Group is expanding production capacity at its corporate headquarters in St...
Calsonic Kansei with new facility in Romania Japan-based Calsonic Kansei plans the construction of a new factory in Romania. Scheduled...
Mitsubishi Electric with new satellite component production Mitsubishi Electric has completed construction of a facility that will double the satellite component production capacity of its Kamakura Works’ Sagami Factory in Sagamihara, Japan.
'Billion Dollar Capex Club' accepts new members Top spenders expected to represent 83 percent of total semiconductor industry spending in 2017.
Continental supplies technology for NIO’s ES8 electric SUV Continental has signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with NIO, a global...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments