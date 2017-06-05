© infineon (illustration purpose only)

European chip sales up 12.7% year-on-year

In April 2017, sales of semiconductor in Europe amounted to USD 2.978 billion, an increase of 12.7 percent compared to the same month in 2016, the European Semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA) reports.

The figures confirm Europe’s year-on-year steady growth trajectory that began in January 2017. ESIA also reports positive growth month-on-month in Europe, or an increase of 0.5 percent in April compared to March.



The main drivers of April’s European sales were microcontrollers (up 2.2% compared to March), discretes (up 1.9%), memories and optoelectronics (both up 1.7%), and logic chips (up 1.5%).



On a worldwide basis, semiconductor sales in April were USD 31.299 billion, up 1.3 percent versus the previous month and up 20.9 percent versus the same month in 2016. All growth figures represent a three-month rolling average.



In April, the exchange rate effects were more significant than in previous months when comparing market growth in Euro and in Dollar. Measured in Euro, semiconductor sales were EUR 2.789 billion in April 2017, up 0.3 percent versus the previous month and an increase of 18.0 percent versus the same month a year ago. On a year-to-date basis, semiconductor sales increased by 16.6 percent.