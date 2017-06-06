© kohyoung

Koh Young Europe receives equipment order

Koh Young Technology wins a EUR 800'000+ order from StarLine for its 3D inspection systems.

Koh Young Technology won a new contract worth more than EUR 800'000 for its 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) and Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) systems. The customer is StarLine, a manufacturer of automobile security equipment headquartered in St. Petersburg, Russia.



Harald Eppinger, General Manager for Koh Young Europe, stated, “These sizable orders make us believe that we should continue maintaining our market share in 3D AOI by providing continuous innovation.”