© AT&S (illustration purpose only) PCB | June 05, 2017
CFO Karl Asamer leaves AT&S at his own request
Karl Asamer, CFO of AT&S since 2014, resigned his Management Board mandate early for personal reasons. He will be available to the PCB manufacturer in a consulting function until the end of June.
The Supervisory Board appointed Ms. Monika Stoisser-Göhring to succeed Mr. Asamer as Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect, initially for a period of three years until May 31, 2020, and as Deputy Chairwoman of the Management Board of AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft.
Monika Stoisser-Göhring is available immediately, a press release states. The Management Board now consists of Chairman Andreas Gerstenmayer, Chief Operations Officer Heinz Moitzi and Chief Finance Officer Monika Stoisser-Göhring.
