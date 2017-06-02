© ipc PCB | June 02, 2017
North American PCB order growth pushes up
Although sales continued below last year’s levels, orders were up and the PCB book-to-bill ratio continued to climb, reaching 1.09.
Total North American PCB shipments in April 2017 were down 6.0 percent compared to the same month last year. This year to date, shipments are 4.5 percent below the same period last year. Compared to the preceding month, April shipments increased 10.8 percent, IPC — Association Connecting Electronics Industries.
PCB bookings in April increased 4.3 percent year-on-year, resulting in flat (0.0 percent) bookings growth compared the same period last year. Bookings were up 17.0 percent compared to the previous month.
“A continuation of sluggish sales and a rebound in orders for the North American PCB industry drove the April 2017 book-to-bill ratio to its highest level in 20 months,” said Sharon Starr, IPC’s director of market research. “Despite lagging sales, three consecutive months of positive and climbing book-to-bill ratios is a positive indicator for strengthening sales in the next three to six months,” she added.
PCB bookings in April increased 4.3 percent year-on-year, resulting in flat (0.0 percent) bookings growth compared the same period last year. Bookings were up 17.0 percent compared to the previous month.
“A continuation of sluggish sales and a rebound in orders for the North American PCB industry drove the April 2017 book-to-bill ratio to its highest level in 20 months,” said Sharon Starr, IPC’s director of market research. “Despite lagging sales, three consecutive months of positive and climbing book-to-bill ratios is a positive indicator for strengthening sales in the next three to six months,” she added.
North American PCB order growth pushes up Although sales continued below last year’s levels, orders were up and the PCB book-to-bill ratio...
RUAG Space opens US-american facility RUAG Space opened a new manufacturing facility in Decatur (Alabama). .
NEVS starts City Mobility Pilot with 9-3 series in Tianjin Swedish-based mobility company NEVS launches a city mobility pilot program with...
Top suppliers for Automotive Infotainment systems 2016 In 2016, the OEM Infotainment market size was estimated at USD 24.2 billion, with shipments of about 32.1 million units and the average unit price being USD 754.
HT-SAAE's opens PV factory in Turkey Shanghai Aerospace Automobile Electromechanical Co., Ltd (HT-SAAE) has stepped up...
Nokia supplies microwave packet radio technology to US authorities Nokia has been selected by the NASPO ValuePoint (NVP) as a supplier of packet microwave...
EV Group expands capacity in Austria EV Group is expanding production capacity at its corporate headquarters in St...
Calsonic Kansei with new facility in Romania Japan-based Calsonic Kansei plans the construction of a new factory in Romania. Scheduled...
Mitsubishi Electric with new satellite component production Mitsubishi Electric has completed construction of a facility that will double the satellite component production capacity of its Kamakura Works’ Sagami Factory in Sagamihara, Japan.
'Billion Dollar Capex Club' accepts new members Top spenders expected to represent 83 percent of total semiconductor industry spending in 2017.
Continental supplies technology for NIO’s ES8 electric SUV Continental has signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with NIO, a global...
Safran Reosc wins ESO contract The European Southern Observatory (ESO) has awarded a contract to Safran Reosc, a...
Orbotech receives order from Chinese manufacturer Orbotech received a USD 24 million order from Xianyang CaiHong Optoelectronics...
Saab receives order within AEW&C segment Swedish defence and security company Saab has signed a contract within the Airborne...
Who wouldn't want an anti-gravity jet-engine suit? The ‘Daedalus’ flight suit is the brainchild of Richard Browning, who early last year began working on his vision to create a viable anti-gravity jet-engine suit, as well as building a company that could re-imagine human flight.
Horizon Sales appointed representative for SmtXtra USA SmtXtra has appointed Horizon Sales as representative for mid-western states including...
Cochin International gets CTX 9800 for Hold Baggage screening India’s Cochin International Airport has deployed four high-speed CTX 9800 DSi hold...
Manz: Green light for major CIGS orders Manz has received the first downpayment of EUR 64.3 million in connection with the...
Samsung SDI with new EV battery plant Through construction of Hungary plant, Samsung SDI sets up a global electric vehicle...
Where is the semiconductor manufacturing Sweet Spot? Where is the semiconductor manufacturing sweet spot? It depends.
KK Wind Solutions with a new production facility in India KK is currently setting up production facilities in India, more specifically in Bangalore...
TT Electronics expands representation network in Canada TT Electronics announces that Xtronics Inc., a representative firm for manufacturers based in...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments