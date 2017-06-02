© ipc

North American PCB order growth pushes up

Although sales continued below last year’s levels, orders were up and the PCB book-to-bill ratio continued to climb, reaching 1.09.

Total North American PCB shipments in April 2017 were down 6.0 percent compared to the same month last year. This year to date, shipments are 4.5 percent below the same period last year. Compared to the preceding month, April shipments increased 10.8 percent, IPC — Association Connecting Electronics Industries.



PCB bookings in April increased 4.3 percent year-on-year, resulting in flat (0.0 percent) bookings growth compared the same period last year. Bookings were up 17.0 percent compared to the previous month.



“A continuation of sluggish sales and a rebound in orders for the North American PCB industry drove the April 2017 book-to-bill ratio to its highest level in 20 months,” said Sharon Starr, IPC’s director of market research. “Despite lagging sales, three consecutive months of positive and climbing book-to-bill ratios is a positive indicator for strengthening sales in the next three to six months,” she added.