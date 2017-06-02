© ruag space Electronics Production | June 02, 2017
RUAG Space opens US-american facility
RUAG Space opened a new manufacturing facility in Decatur (Alabama). .
The facility – stretching over 130'000 square foot and collocating with one of its major customers United Launch Alliance – is designed to manufacture and assemble composite structures for launch vehicles. First machinery and equipment, such as the Final Integration Station for Interstage Adapters, are already in place.
Urs Breitmeier, RUAG Group CEO, expressed the company’s commitment: “The United States are the largest space market, and we want to contribute, by being close to our customers, investing here, and creating jobs. While this Decatur facility will take up its operations in only a few months’ time, we also grow our broader U.S. presence – with now four sites. Going forward, an even broader spectrum of our services, capabilities and proven standards will be accessible in the U.S.”
Senator Luther Strange added: “The RUAG Space USA partnership with ULA will help keep our state on the cutting edge of aerospace innovation. I am proud of the highly qualified Alabamians who will pave the way here in Decatur, and I will continue to stand behind their efforts in Washington.”
RUAG Space has opened locations in four states across the country. From the large composites manufacturing facility in Decatur, Alabama; to the newest engineering facility located in Silicon Valley; the Denver engineering office; and the Florida production facility for satellite structures. In less than two years, almost 50 new jobs have been created within RUAG Space USA, with an expected two year growth plan of over 100 employees, in the Decatur facility alone.
Image: RUAG Group CEO Urs Breitmeier, Morgan County Commissioner Ray Long, U.S. Senator Luther Strange, U.S. Congressman Mo Brooks, Alabama Senator Arthur Orr, Mayor of Decatur Tab Bowling
