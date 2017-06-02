© nevs

NEVS starts City Mobility Pilot with 9-3 series in Tianjin

Swedish-based mobility company NEVS launches a city mobility pilot program with support from Tianjin Binhai Hi-tech Industrial Development Area (THT), where NEVS joint venture factory and R&D are located.

The program offers car-sharing and ride hailing solutions in Tianjin city, with 15 million inhabitants. NEVS will provide both electric vehicles and mobility services in this program with the new 9-3 electric vehicles.



“We are excited by this great opportunity to develop smart, sustainable mobility solutions together with a progressive city as Tianjin, and develop them in full scale with real people in real life situations, with the vision to create a future integrated urban mobility solution”, says Mattias Bergman, President at NEVS.