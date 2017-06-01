© saniphoto dreamstime.com

HT-SAAE's opens PV factory in Turkey

Shanghai Aerospace Automobile Electromechanical Co., Ltd (HT-SAAE) has stepped up efforts for European and the US-american customers by adding a manufacturing base in Turkey.

Production at the facility started earlier this year.



The Turkey factory will produce 300MW of PV cells and 600MW of PV modules, and will bring some 500 job opportunities to the country. It has already secured supply deals amounting to over 300MW with customers from Turkey, Europe and the United States. "We chose Turkey as the home for our overseas facility for its location and booming PV market. As a transcontinental country in Eurasia, it is like a corridor through which we can get to both Europe and the United States," said Ruan Zhongli, vice president of PV business at HT-SAAE.



The future of HT-SAAE's expansion journey to Europe, as observed by Mr. Ruan, is quite bright. "The PV market in Europe is very mature and well-developed. We will keep exploring and expand the market there in the future."