Calsonic Kansei with new facility in Romania
Japan-based Calsonic Kansei plans the construction of a new factory in Romania. Scheduled for 2018, the facility will create 370 new jobs.
The new production unit will be built near the existing one in Ploiesti (Romania), media outlets report, citing the Ministry for Business Environment, Commerce and Entrepreneurship. Alexandru Petrescu, who heads the ministry, sees benefits for both parts: an 'advantageous tax framework' for the company and new job opportunities for qualified Romanian employees.
Calsonic Kansei manufactures radiators for cooling systems, intercoolers, heaters and air conditioning systems in Romania and is supplier for Renault-Nissan, Audi, Volkswagen and Daimler, among others.
