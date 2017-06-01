© mitsubishi electric

Mitsubishi Electric with new satellite component production

Mitsubishi Electric has completed construction of a facility that will double the satellite component production capacity of its Kamakura Works’ Sagami Factory in Sagamihara, Japan.

The new facility, Mitsubishi Electric’s core production and testing site for solar array panels, structural panels and other satellite components, is scheduled to start production October 2017.



The new facility will have a number of advanced manufacturing machines, such as high-precision machining equipment and automated welding machines, which will help the factory to double its production capacity. Existing machines currently dispersed throughout the factory will be concentrated in the new facility.