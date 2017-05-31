© continental Electronics Production | May 31, 2017
Continental supplies technology for NIO’s ES8 electric SUV
Continental has signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with NIO, a global electric vehicle startup.
Under the agreement, Continental and NIO will further collaborate on NIO new car platforms. In a first step, Continental will supply vehicle technology such as air suspension systems and tires to NIO’s ES8 electric SUV. Frank Jourdan, Member of the Executive Board of Continental and President of the Chassis & Safety Division, and William Li, founder and chairman of NIO, signed the agreement on May 31, 2017 in Berlin.
“Cars of the future will feature electric drives, which will be fully connected and automated. In 2025, we expect a market share for fully electric drive systems of around 10 percent. Continental is well positioned to successfully meet these future demands on automotive drive systems. Already today, China is one of the leading markets for electric vehicles. Our collaboration with NIO will contribute to further advance the development of electric vehicles and the Chinese electric vehicle market”, said Continental Chairman of the Executive Board Dr. Elmar Degenhart.
“We are excited to be partnering with Continental on a number of projects, including automated driving, charging, and battery technology, to deliver unique services and experiences to our users,” commented William Li, founder and chairman of NIO.
NIO and Continental have been cooperating in a number of areas ever since NIO was established in 2014. Continental’s products and services will be used in NIO’s first mass production car, the ES8. Under the agreement, Continental and NIO will further collaborate on NIO new car platforms. This includes vehicle technologies such as wireless charging, automated driving, digital cockpit, next-generation brake systems and air suspension systems.
