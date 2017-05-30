Who wouldn't want an anti-gravity jet-engine suit?

The ‘Daedalus’ flight suit is the brainchild of Richard Browning, who early last year began working on his vision to create a viable anti-gravity jet-engine suit, as well as building a company that could re-imagine human flight.

Throughout 2016, Browning and his team designed and built the Daedalus prototype suit, including testing and multiple design iterations, before filing patents for the technology and launching Gravity, the world's first human-propulsion company.



The Daedalus design team, which included experienced CAD operators, used complex 3D design software to create the initial CAD renditions for the first suit prototype. However, Browning wanted to make changes to the design and shape 3D models himself. This would have meant at least one week of intensive training on the CAD tools, which was simply not possible given Browning’s busy schedule and the timescales for the project.



“We are thrilled that Daedalus creator Richard Browning decided to use DesignSpark Mechanical in the development of this truly groundbreaking human-flight project, which has inevitably captured attention around the world,” said Cameron Ward, Senior VP of Innovation at RS. “Delivering the freedom to create quick revisions of a design is a key element in the development of any innovative hardware project. In common with a large number of professionals, students, enthusiasts and creators, Richard selected DesignSpark Mechanical because it is easy to use, offers powerful functionality, and enables the fast iteration of models from initial product concepts.”