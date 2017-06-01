© continental (illustration purpose only) Analysis | June 01, 2017
Top suppliers for Automotive Infotainment systems 2016
In 2016, the OEM Infotainment market size was estimated at USD 24.2 billion, with shipments of about 32.1 million units and the average unit price being USD 754.
By 2020, the market size is expected to reach USD 31 billion, the shipment about 38.3 million units, and the average price reaching USD 809. The main reason for the price increase lies in the adding of multiple features: ADAS (such as reversing video, 360 panorama) and enhanced communication functions (like Telematics system, especially 5G system); meanwhile, the increasingly complicated operating system of Infotainment causes higher and higher development costs, and beyond that, various HMI interfaces, capacitive touch screens, gesture, voice control and so on are developed.
Mobile phones have begun to compete with In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI). With the popularity of the 4G network, the access speed of mobile phones to the network has been greatly accelerated. People have been accustomed to using mobile phones for the purpose of the Internet surfing, navigation and real-time traffic information, showing strong user stickiness. In this case, it is practical to follow the habits of consumers rather than educating them. The growth rate of IVI is to slow down beyond all doubt.
In 2016, Bosch and Aisin AW outperformed other companies. With a perfect layout in China, Bosch acts as a core supplier of SAIC GM, Shanghai Volkswagen and FAW-Volkswagen (except Audi) which are the top three carmakers in China; although the shipment growth rate was not high, the installation rate rose in 2016. Aisin AW seized more market share in the supply chain of Audi and GM, grabbed market shares from Harman, Panasonic, Alpine and Pioneer, and attained the shipment of about 1.7 million units (an upsurge of 18%) in 2016.
Ranking of major global Infotainment suppliers 2014-2016 (by revenue/ USD million)
Chinese Infotainment industry can be divided into two camps: foreign and Chinese ones.
The foreign camp mainly includes Bosch, Continental Automotive, Xugang Electronics, Harman and Japanese vendors. Bosch mainly serves FAW-Volkswagen, Shanghai Volkswagen and Shanghai GM. Continental targets FAW-Volkswagen and Shanghai Volkswagen. Xugang Electronics has Ford as its key customer. Japanese vendors serve BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi and Japanese carmakers, in which Aisin AW and Alpine are more powerful as the main suppliers of Audi. South Korean carmakers are all supported by Mobis.
In the Chinese camp, the first-tier vendors embrace Desay SV Automotive, Shenzhen Hangsheng Electronics and Foryou. Desay SV Automotive primarily serves FAW-Volkswagen, FAW Mazda, Great Wall Motor and Chery, and its AM shipment is also high. Hangsheng Electronic cooperates with SAIC-GM-Wuling, Dongfeng Nissan, Dongfeng Venucia, Dongfeng Motor and Geely. Foryou’s main customers consist of Great Wall Motor, Geely, SAIC-GM-Wuling and Chery, but Foryou’s AM shipment plunges. Coagent Electronics S & T, Pateo, ChinaTSP, Inc. and Sound Technology rank among the second-tier vendors.
Squeezed by the first-tier vendors from Mainland China, Taiwanese vendors (such as Volkswagen’s supplier E-LEAD Electronic, Nissan’s supplier Join-link International Technogy, Dongfeng Peugeot’s supplier Jiangsu Shangyang Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.) lack cost competitiveness and saw a sharp fall in the revenue.
