Horizon Sales appointed representative for SmtXtra USA

SmtXtra has appointed Horizon Sales as representative for mid-western states including: Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Western Pennsylvania, Illinois, Eastern Iowa and Wisconsin (all USA).



Dave Trail, President of Horizon Sales commented: “We are very pleased to be chosen to represent SmtXtra. We see a large market potential for the vast array of consumables, feeders and spare parts that they offer for many of the main players in the SMT equipment industry. Horizon has been the Midwest’s most trusted source for equipment, supplying for over 26 years now. With the addition of the product variety that is offered by SmtXtra, we believe that our broad customer base will continue to contact us first when it is time for replacement parts and consumables for their entire SMT lines.”Horizon Sales will offer the same parts that SmtXtra currently provide worldwide. These include: original SMT nozzles, feeders, printer parts and other consumable items.Paul Pittman, SmtXtra USA’s Sales Manager adds: “Horizon is a company that is recognized for their strong business ethics and ability to meet each customer’s needs. The collaboration between both Horizon and SmtXtra will enable companies located within the Horizon territory to gain access to the same level of service, with the additional benefits of the highly discounted prices that SmtXtra have to offer”.