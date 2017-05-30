© Manz (illustration purpose only) Electronics Production | May 30, 2017
Manz: Green light for major CIGS orders
Manz has received the first downpayment of EUR 64.3 million in connection with the major CIGS orders.
The receipt of the payment gives the green light for implementation of the major orders totaling EUR 263 million which include a 44 MW CIGS R&D line and a 306 MW CIGS turnkey production line (CIGSfab) for series production of CIGS thin-film solar modules. Due to further downpayment agreements for the CIGS R&D line and the CIGSfab throughout the course of the project, these orders will be realized cash flow positive. The orders will contribute to revenue and profits as from this second quarter of 2017.
Manz AG had received both major orders at the start of 2017 within its strategic cooperation with its Chinese partners, the Shanghai Electric Group and the Shenhua Group. The aim of the cooperation is to speed up the development of Manz's CIGS technology, and to boost the marketing of it also in China. Two joint enterprises were founded for this purpose: while NICE PV Research Ltd. focuses on R&D activities, Suzhou Manz New Energy Equipment Co.,Ltd. is now solely responsible for the marketing activities in China, and it will provide the engineering services for future projects as well as providing support in their start-up phases. Both companies already started their operations in April.
Manz AG had already made all the necessary preparations over recent months in anticipation of the agreed downpayment, so the implementation of the orders can now begin straight away. Manz AG's sites in Germany, Slovakia and Asia are involved in the work on the orders.
Dieter Manz, the CEO and founder of Manz AG, comments as follows: "The receipt of the payment gives us the green light for executing the first major projects and for generating the corresponding revenues thanks to our unique cooperation with our Chinese partners. We are delighted that we are now setting to work, and we think there are good prospects of further attractive follow-on orders resulting from our cooperation in future."
Manz AG had received both major orders at the start of 2017 within its strategic cooperation with its Chinese partners, the Shanghai Electric Group and the Shenhua Group. The aim of the cooperation is to speed up the development of Manz's CIGS technology, and to boost the marketing of it also in China. Two joint enterprises were founded for this purpose: while NICE PV Research Ltd. focuses on R&D activities, Suzhou Manz New Energy Equipment Co.,Ltd. is now solely responsible for the marketing activities in China, and it will provide the engineering services for future projects as well as providing support in their start-up phases. Both companies already started their operations in April.
Manz AG had already made all the necessary preparations over recent months in anticipation of the agreed downpayment, so the implementation of the orders can now begin straight away. Manz AG's sites in Germany, Slovakia and Asia are involved in the work on the orders.
Dieter Manz, the CEO and founder of Manz AG, comments as follows: "The receipt of the payment gives us the green light for executing the first major projects and for generating the corresponding revenues thanks to our unique cooperation with our Chinese partners. We are delighted that we are now setting to work, and we think there are good prospects of further attractive follow-on orders resulting from our cooperation in future."
Manz: Green light for major CIGS orders Manz has received the first downpayment of EUR 64.3 million in connection with the...
Samsung SDI with new EV battery plant Through construction of Hungary plant, Samsung SDI sets up a global electric vehicle...
Where is the semiconductor manufacturing Sweet Spot? Where is the semiconductor manufacturing sweet spot? It depends.
KK Wind Solutions with a new production facility in India KK is currently setting up production facilities in India, more specifically in Bangalore...
TT Electronics expands representation network in Canada TT Electronics announces that Xtronics Inc., a representative firm for manufacturers based in...
Mekoprint adds to headcount Denmark-based PCB manufacturer Mekoprint has added 26 new staff members...
BMZ cooperates with Akku Mäser German BMZ Group has started manufacturing lithium-ion battery systems in Austria and...
ABB with new Canadian headquarter ABB inaugurated its new Canadian headquarters and Customer Innovation Center...
2017 Automotive IC market heading for record year Electronic systems that improve vehicle performance; that add comfort and convenience; and that warn, detect, and take corrective measures to keep drivers safe and alert are being added to new cars each year.
Mahle expands in Valencia Mahle’s takeover of electronics specialist Nagares SA, announced in March 2017, is...
Northrop Grumman navigation system part of Cassini milestone Northrop Grumman' navigation system has provided critical capabilities for the attitude control of NASA’s Cassini spacecraft throughout its unprecedented journey to Saturn, including the first-ever dive through the narrow gap...
Eltek signs distribution agreement with NCAB Italy Israeli PCB manufacturer Eltek signed an agreement with NCAB Group Italy for the distribution...
Intel took first place in enterprise-grade SSD shipments Global shipments of enterprise-grade SSDs for the first quarter of 2017 grew...
Technica establishes FBG manufacturing facility in Singapore Technica plans to build a Fiber Bragg Gratings (FBG) manufacturing facility and...
Northrop Grumman wins US Air Force contract Northrop Grumman has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Air Force for technology...
A new 3D AOI at Corintech UK-based contract manufacturer Corintech has invested in its machine park, focussing...
InnoLas Solutions gets multiple machine order from Asia InnoLas Solutions GmbH, a German supplier of laser equipment for micro material...
Solar-semi equipment delivered to Femsto-ST Solar-semi GmbH, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing and a subsidiary of...
Tower-Factory now part of Fuji Machine Germany-based Tower-Factory GmbH was acquired as a full subsidiary of Fuji Machine...
Chinese brands continue to increase combined market share Global sales of smartphones to end users totaled 380 million units in the first quarter of 2017...
Asset sales signal end for Australian automobile manufacturing A private treaty sale process on all machinery and equipment assets located at the Toyota...
Smiths Detection wins London Gatwick contract Smiths Detection (formerly Morpho Detection – Safran) secured a contract with London...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments