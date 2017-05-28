© Mekoprint / Hélène Mogensen de Monléon

Mekoprint adds to headcount

Denmark-based PCB manufacturer Mekoprint has added 26 new staff members since the beginning of 2017.

During the first five months of the year, Mekoprint, headquartered in Støvring /Aalborg/ Denmark), has increased its staff numbers with 26. The company now employs 450 people globally, of which 320 are based in Denmark.



Morten E. Lundgreen, heading the newly created Mekoprint Graphic Electronics division, noted: "The merger was an important step in creating a stronger platform for joint business development and optimum utilisation of synergies. At the same time, our targeted approach to product and process development jointly with customers means that there is an increased need for additional resources. During 2016, we have also invested heavily in automation and digitisation of our production in order to increase efficiency and competitiveness. Improvement in production equipment has required more skilled employees for optimal utilisation of the new equipment."