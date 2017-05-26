© MAHLE

Mahle expands in Valencia

Mahle’s takeover of electronics specialist Nagares SA, announced in March 2017, is now complete. Following approval by the antitrust authorities, the Spanish company will now be integrated into the group.

With this move into vehicle electronics, Mahle plans to strengthen its competence in products for the e-mobility sector and will now be in a position to offer systems solutions across the product portfolio of electric drives, auxiliary components, and thermal management.



In conjunction with Mahle’s existing business segments, product developments will include integrated powertrain solutions for hybrid and electric vehicles as well as battery-charging technologies.



The development center in Valencia will operate under the name Mahle Electronics SA with immediate effect and will be substantially expanded by Mahle in terms of both infrastructure and personnel. The objective is to establish the location within the Mahle Group as a global competence center for the electronics business.