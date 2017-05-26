© ic insights Analysis | May 26, 2017
2017 Automotive IC market heading for record year
Electronic systems that improve vehicle performance; that add comfort and convenience; and that warn, detect, and take corrective measures to keep drivers safe and alert are being added to new cars each year.
Consumer demand and government mandates for many of these new systems, along with rising prices for many IC components within them, are expected to raise the automotive IC market 22 percent this year to a new record high of USD 28.0 billion.
Over the past several years, the global automotive IC market has experienced some extraordinary swings in growth. After increasing 11.5 percent in 2014, the automotive IC market declined 2.5 percent in 2015, but then rebounded with solid 10.8 percent growth in 2016. It is worth noting that the sales decline experienced in 2015 was primarily the result of falling ASPs across all the key automotive IC product categories—microcontrollers, analog ICs, DRAM, flash, and general- and special-purpose logic ICs, which offset steady unit growth for automotive ICs that year.
However, in the second half of 2016, steadily rising ASPs (along with demand for the new automotive systems) helped return the automotive IC market to double-digit growth. In 2017, exceptionally strong increases in DRAM and flash memory prices are expected to help drive the total automotive IC market to an extraordinary increase of 22.4 percent.
IC Insights recently revised its IC market outlook for 2017 and now shows DRAM average selling prices rising 50 percent in 2017, NAND flash ASPs increasing 28 percent, and the average selling price for automotive special-purpose logic devices increasing 34 percent. These strong ASPs gains, coupled with ongoing system demand, are driving the strong automotive IC market growth this year.
Collectively, microcontrollers, analog, standard logic, and memory ICs used in automotive applications accounted for only about 8 percent of total IC marketshare by system type in 2016, but that share is forecast to increase to more than 10 percent in 2020, when automotive is expected to become the third-largest end-use category for ICs, trailing only the communications and computer segments. Through 2020, IC Insights anticipates that advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) will be the biggest user of automotive ICs. Various ADAS systems are currently helping cars and drivers remain safe on the road and they are proving to be essential building blocks to semi autonomous and autonomous vehicles that are being proposed for the next decade.
-----
More information can be found at IC Insights.
Over the past several years, the global automotive IC market has experienced some extraordinary swings in growth. After increasing 11.5 percent in 2014, the automotive IC market declined 2.5 percent in 2015, but then rebounded with solid 10.8 percent growth in 2016. It is worth noting that the sales decline experienced in 2015 was primarily the result of falling ASPs across all the key automotive IC product categories—microcontrollers, analog ICs, DRAM, flash, and general- and special-purpose logic ICs, which offset steady unit growth for automotive ICs that year.
However, in the second half of 2016, steadily rising ASPs (along with demand for the new automotive systems) helped return the automotive IC market to double-digit growth. In 2017, exceptionally strong increases in DRAM and flash memory prices are expected to help drive the total automotive IC market to an extraordinary increase of 22.4 percent.
IC Insights recently revised its IC market outlook for 2017 and now shows DRAM average selling prices rising 50 percent in 2017, NAND flash ASPs increasing 28 percent, and the average selling price for automotive special-purpose logic devices increasing 34 percent. These strong ASPs gains, coupled with ongoing system demand, are driving the strong automotive IC market growth this year.
Collectively, microcontrollers, analog, standard logic, and memory ICs used in automotive applications accounted for only about 8 percent of total IC marketshare by system type in 2016, but that share is forecast to increase to more than 10 percent in 2020, when automotive is expected to become the third-largest end-use category for ICs, trailing only the communications and computer segments. Through 2020, IC Insights anticipates that advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) will be the biggest user of automotive ICs. Various ADAS systems are currently helping cars and drivers remain safe on the road and they are proving to be essential building blocks to semi autonomous and autonomous vehicles that are being proposed for the next decade.
-----
More information can be found at IC Insights.
2017 Automotive IC market heading for record year Electronic systems that improve vehicle performance; that add comfort and convenience; and that warn, detect, and take corrective measures to keep drivers safe and alert are being added to new cars each year.
Mahle expands in Valencia Mahle’s takeover of electronics specialist Nagares SA, announced in March 2017, is...
Northrop Grumman navigation system part of Cassini milestone Northrop Grumman' navigation system has provided critical capabilities for the attitude control of NASA’s Cassini spacecraft throughout its unprecedented journey to Saturn, including the first-ever dive through the narrow gap...
Eltek signs distribution agreement with NCAB Italy Israeli PCB manufacturer Eltek signed an agreement with NCAB Group Italy for the distribution...
Intel took first place in enterprise-grade SSD shipments Global shipments of enterprise-grade SSDs for the first quarter of 2017 grew...
Technica establishes FBG manufacturing facility in Singapore Technica plans to build a Fiber Bragg Gratings (FBG) manufacturing facility and...
Northrop Grumman wins US Air Force contract Northrop Grumman has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Air Force for technology...
A new 3D AOI at Corintech UK-based contract manufacturer Corintech has invested in its machine park, focussing...
InnoLas Solutions gets multiple machine order from Asia InnoLas Solutions GmbH, a German supplier of laser equipment for micro material...
Solar-semi equipment delivered to Femsto-ST Solar-semi GmbH, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing and a subsidiary of...
Tower-Factory now part of Fuji Machine Germany-based Tower-Factory GmbH was acquired as a full subsidiary of Fuji Machine...
Chinese brands continue to increase combined market share Global sales of smartphones to end users totaled 380 million units in the first quarter of 2017...
Asset sales signal end for Australian automobile manufacturing A private treaty sale process on all machinery and equipment assets located at the Toyota...
Smiths Detection wins London Gatwick contract Smiths Detection (formerly Morpho Detection – Safran) secured a contract with London...
Celestica's CFO to leave Canada-headquartered EMS-provider Celestica Inc. will look for a new Chief Financial...
Rohde & Schwarz acquires Motama technology GMIT GmbH, a subsidiary of Munich-based technology group Rohde & Schwarz, has acquired...
Sharp buys stake in eLux Sharp, together with CyberNet Venture Capital, Innolux and Advanced Optoelectronic...
Daimler on its way with battery factory in Germany At Daimler's wholly-owned subsidiary Accumotive in Kamenz (Germany), the second factory for lithium-ion batteries is built with an investment of around EUR 500 million.
Koh Young Europe with record growth in 1Q/2017 3D inspection technology specialist Koh Young Technology's wholly- owned...
1Q/17 Global DRAM revenue rose by 13.4% QoQ The global DRAM revenue reached a new record high in the first quarter of 2017, reports...
Huawei to invest USD 360M in Czech Republic Huawei plans to spend a substantial investment sum in the Czech Republic, which will...
Apple, Google and Co. build pressure on traditional Automotive OEMs The automotive industry is currently experiencing fundamental changes with a...
Angels flies with Thales' Argos Neo instrument Thales Alenia Space, the joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), will supply...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments