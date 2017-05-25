© corintech

A new 3D AOI at Corintech

UK-based contract manufacturer Corintech has invested in its machine park, focussing specifically on inspection technology.

The EMS provider recently installed a CyberOptics SQ3000 Automated Optical Inspection system in its UK production centre. "This addition complements our existing inspection equipment with the ability to check thousands of components per minute and reveal assembly irregularities below 7µM. This award winning 3D Automated Optical Inspection system enables us to inspect all devices currently on the market with extremely high reliability, ensuring that we can maintain the highest quality levels. Our customers can have even greater trust in our quality controls to deliver our target for 'quality beyond excellence', a press release states.