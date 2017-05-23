© celestica

Celestica's CFO to leave

Canada-headquartered EMS-provider Celestica Inc. will look for a new Chief Financial Officer.

Darren Myers, Chief Financial Officer, has made the decision to leave Celestica effective the end of July to pursue an opportunity in another industry, a press release states.



Mandeep Chawla, Senior Vice President, Finance, will immediately assume the role on an interim basis. The company will conduct a search for a permanent replacement that will include both internal and external candidates.



"I want to thank Darren for his significant contributions to Celestica's success over the course of his career, including the last four and a half years as our Chief Financial Officer," said Rob Mionis, President and Chief Executive Officer, Celestica. "Under Darren's leadership, Celestica has made strong progress on its transformational journey to drive sustained profitable growth. I wish him continued success."