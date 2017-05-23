Sharp buys stake in eLux

© apple (illustration purpose only)

Sharp, together with CyberNet Venture Capital, Innolux and Advanced Optoelectronic Technology, wants to acquire Delaware-based start-up eLux in October.

The companies will hold the following percentages:

CyberNet - 45.45%

Sharp - 31.82%

Innolux - 13.64%

AOT - 9.09%

The group of companies are all owned by or affiliated with ODM-giant Foxconn. The deal is said to aim to develop and commercialise Micro LED-based products such as large screen displays.After completing the acquisition, Sharp will hold a 31 percent share in eLux, a stake valued at USD 7 million, in order to get related patents. Sharp estimates the deal will bring in an additional JPY 600 million (EUR 4.8 million) in revenue.eLux, Inc was founded in 2016 with development headquarters located in Cama (WA / USA) and "is currently developing fluidic assembly techniques for next-generation Micro LED displays", the website states. Both CEO JJ Lee and CTO Paul Schuele were members of Sharp Laboratories of America.