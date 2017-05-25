© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Tower-Factory now part of Fuji Machine

Germany-based Tower-Factory GmbH was acquired as a full subsidiary of Fuji Machine Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Tower-Factory was founded in 2013 as a venture company in Germany, where high-mix, low volume production of varying product types and volumes is the norm. As Tower-Factory is now a Fuji subsidiary, product sales will be expanded. The products, which were mainly being sold locally in Germany, will be made available on the Japanese market, with expansion also planned for global markets.