Huawei to invest USD 360M in Czech Republic

Huawei plans to spend a substantial investment sum in the Czech Republic, which will create around 4'000 jobs in the country over the next five years.

Czech President Milos Zeman recently met with Huawei's Rotating and Acting CEO, Guo Ping, in Beijing. Guo confirmed that Huawei plans to spend approximately USD 360 million in the Czech Republic over the next five years, supporting 4'000 local jobs.



Details on how the money will be spend were not made public.



Other attendees from the Czech government included Vratislav Mynar, Head of the Presidential Office; Jiri Havlicek, Minister of Industry and Trade; Martin Nejedly, Chief Adviser to President Zeman; Tomas Tuhy, Police President; Lukas Opatrny, 3rd Secretary and Head of the Commercial Section; and Karel Kucera, CEO of CzechInvest.