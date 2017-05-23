© adam121 dreamstime.com

Koh Young Europe with record growth in 1Q/2017

3D inspection technology specialist Koh Young Technology's wholly- owned subsidiary, Koh Young Europe, recently closed a record-breaking 1Q/2017 with a growth of 55 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Koh Young Technology attributes this growth to the growing demand for its measurement-based Zenith Series Full 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) system.



In making the announcement, Harald Eppinger, Koh Young Europe’s General Manager, stated, “We’re immensely pleased with our company’s first quarter performance for 2017. As Koh Young Technology continues to expand our product and service offerings throughout the year, we look forward to even surpassing this quarter’s encouraging achievement.”