Mouser signs Samsung on Artik smart IoT platform

Mouser Electronics has signed a global agreement with Samsung to distribute Samsung Artik, an integrated IoT platform for the design of secure, interoperable IoT products and services.

John Kalkman, Vice President of Worldwide Samsung Artik Platform Sales, Samsung Electronics, added, “We are pleased that Mouser has joined our growing list of global distributors to help speed customers in their IoT development and time to market. Mouser's focus on delivering the newest technologies with best-in-class service, is a win for designers as demand for IoT applications continues to grow.”