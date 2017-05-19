© toyota Electronics Production | May 19, 2017
Toyota completes Vanderlande acquisition
Toyota Industries has acquired Vanderlande, specialising in logistic process automation at airports and in the parcel market.
As Managing officer for TICO and the designated Chairman of Vanderlande’s Supervisory Board, Mr. Norio Wakabayashi, says, “Vanderlande complements our current offering by providing a full range of integrated automated material handling solutions. We also see a strong strategic match in our extensive sales and service networks. This acquisition creates an even stronger global coverage across almost all of the markets that have a requirement for automation.”
”Vanderlande’s CEO Remo Brunschwiler adds, “Vanderlande is pleased to be acquired by such a hugely successful, strategic partner. The financial strength behind TICO and its global presence will help our company to continue with its strategy of sustainable profitable growth.
Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Veghel, The Netherlands, Vanderlande has delivered solutions in more than 105 countries with local presence in 30 of them. The company will retain its name and corporate identity, as well as continue its operations as a standalone entity from the same locations worldwide.
”Vanderlande’s CEO Remo Brunschwiler adds, “Vanderlande is pleased to be acquired by such a hugely successful, strategic partner. The financial strength behind TICO and its global presence will help our company to continue with its strategy of sustainable profitable growth.
Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Veghel, The Netherlands, Vanderlande has delivered solutions in more than 105 countries with local presence in 30 of them. The company will retain its name and corporate identity, as well as continue its operations as a standalone entity from the same locations worldwide.
Intel will be long-term leader of server processors Intel continues to dominate the market for mainstream server processors during this year’s...
Infineon brings 'Productive4.0' research project to Dresden 'Productive4.0', the largest European research initiative to date in the field of Industry 4.0, was launched at Infineon Technologies in Dresden.
Mouser signs Samsung on Artik smart IoT platform Mouser Electronics has signed a global agreement with Samsung to distribute Samsung Artik, an...
Toyota completes Vanderlande acquisition Toyota Industries has acquired Vanderlande, specialising in logistic process automation at...
Sponsored content by EurocircuitsEurocircuits PCB's In The Most Efficient Urban Concept Hydrogen Car Green Team Twente is the multidisciplinary student team, sponsored by Eurocircuits, that builds a hyper-efficient hydrogen car. Since 2012, the year Green Team Twente was born, we have been building fuel-efficient hydrogen cars at...
Northrop Grumman: AUD 50M investment down-under Northrop Grumman is making a AUD 50 million investment to develop an advanced defence electronics maintenance and sustainment centre located in Western Sydney.
Raytheon selected to develop 3DELRR Raytheon Co. - Integrated Defense Systems, based in Woburn (Massachusetts / USA)...
Manz gets display order Manz was awarded the contract for an order in the display segment after receiving the...
Continental starts series production for Mazda Continental has for the first time integrated its combiner head-up display (HUD) in models...
Official opening of Kitron's new facility in Sweden Kitron has offcially opened its new facility at Torsvik in Jönköping (Sweden).
Nordson EFD opens sales office in Poland Nordson EFD has opened a new sales office in Poland to provide factory-direct sales and...
Kraken receives USD 745'000 for Underwater Robotics Kraken Sonar' s wholly-owned subsidiary, Kraken Sonar Systems has been awarded a...
Asteelflash opens its new factory in Tunisia Last year, EMS-provider Asteelflash Group started test production at its newly-built...
Sensor/Actuator sales take off as price erosion eases After several years of low and inconsistent growth rates primarily caused by intense...
Cybaero: 'Framework and order has since been terminated' In February CybAero's application for an export license regarding export for deliveries under the...
Northrop Grumman with new facility in USA Northrop Grumman opened a new research and development facility for autonomous systems and other capabilities in North Dakota (USA).
NEXTracker goes big in Western hemisphere NEXTracker, a Flex company, has started supplying its advanced single-axis trackers to the...
Broadcom dethroned Qualcomm as Top IC design house Nearly all companies listed on TrendForce’s revenue ranking of the global top 10 fabless IC...
Airbus satellite hub to be completed by November 2017 Airbus marks the commencement of the construction phase for its new...
Comtech gets CS3 IDIQ contract Comtech Telecommunications' Maryland-based subsidiary, TeleCommunication Systems has...
Samsung’s Gear VR retain lead in 2017 Competition in the high-end smartphone virtual reality market is heating up in 2017...
Tianma selects Orbotech for its Flex AMOLED Gen 6 Fab Tianma Micro-electronics, a producer of display solutions, has selected Orbotech’s...
German PCB market on growth path in March 2017 In March, turnover recorded by PCB manufacturers in the DACH region was 13.6 percent higher...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments