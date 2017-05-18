© Kitron

Official opening of Kitron's new facility in Sweden

Kitron has offcially opened its new facility at Torsvik in Jönköping (Sweden).

"Kitron has experienced substantial growth in the Swedish market, and we expect this positive trend to continue. This new facility enables us to serve Swedish manufacturers even more efficiently in the future. It is also a platform on which to build our offering of more advanced services," said Stefan Hansson Mutas, Managing Director of Kitron Sweden.



Over the past months, Kitron's operation in Jönköping has been moved to the new facility, according to budget and without significant technical problems. Kitron has invested approximately SEK 25 million (EUR 2.5 million) in the new facility and equipment.



"Sweden has grown to be Kitron's most important market, being served both by our site in Jönköping and other Kitron sites. The upgraded Jönköping plant concludes a major investment cycle for Kitron. This leaves us with a portfolio of very competitive production facilities, further strengthening our position as the leading EMS company in Scandinavia," said Peter Nilsson, CEO of Kitron ASA.